Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

EVTL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

