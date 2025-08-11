Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 329,686,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 109,093,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Down 50.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market cap of £233,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.