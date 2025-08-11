Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Verastem Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $414.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verastem news, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $90,592.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,055 shares in the company, valued at $927,267.15. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Paterson sold 58,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $477,044.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,913.66. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,308 shares of company stock worth $694,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

