Ventas (NYSE:VTR) vs. Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Head to Head Review

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Host Hotels & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.92 billion 6.33 $81.15 million $0.43 159.42 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.68 billion 1.86 $697.00 million $0.94 16.33

Profitability

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Ventas. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ventas and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 3.61% 1.75% 0.74% Host Hotels & Resorts 11.12% 9.90% 5.07%

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ventas pays out 446.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Host Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ventas and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 8 1 2.91 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 5 7 0 2.58

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $72.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $17.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Ventas.

Risk & Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Ventas on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

