Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 220,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,340,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $313.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

