Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,350,000 after purchasing an additional 976,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1072 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.