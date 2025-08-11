Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Cut by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $278.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

