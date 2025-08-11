Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,225,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 86.3% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 44.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,001,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $692.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.46. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $718.40. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.