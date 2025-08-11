Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,355,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

