VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 525 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($7.13) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.66% from the stock’s current price.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 7.3%

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 506.50 ($6.81). The company has a market capitalization of £306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.88.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

