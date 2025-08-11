Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $172.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.66%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

