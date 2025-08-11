UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $132.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.1111.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other UMB Financial news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,524. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 54.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,342,000 after buying an additional 2,570,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,029,000 after buying an additional 1,185,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,359,000 after buying an additional 385,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,054,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,660,000 after buying an additional 146,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,976,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,688,000 after buying an additional 63,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $110.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.