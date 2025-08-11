Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

