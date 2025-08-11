Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.