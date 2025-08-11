Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5%

TFC stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.