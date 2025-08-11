TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) & SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Critical Review

Volatility & Risk

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SecureAlert and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert -3.91% -11.32% 3.54% TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $36.89 million 0.07 -$3.08 million ($0.31) -0.67 TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.79 $288.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares SecureAlert and TravelSky Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TravelSky Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SecureAlert.

Summary

TravelSky Technology beats SecureAlert on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

