Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $206,000 in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,773,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,389,000 after buying an additional 3,956,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,876,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 964.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

