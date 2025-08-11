Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,042,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $371.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

