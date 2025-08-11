Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

