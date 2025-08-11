Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,437,000. SoundView Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 268,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.24 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

