Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 591,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,440,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,052.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.