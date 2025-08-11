Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Entegris by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,639,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Entegris Stock Down 0.4%

ENTG stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

