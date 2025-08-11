Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $706.38 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

