Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $109.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $142.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

