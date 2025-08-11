Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 50,467 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

