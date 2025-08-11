Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 169 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%

PH opened at $727.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $697.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $745.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

