Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $259.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.