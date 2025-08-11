Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.