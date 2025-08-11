Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – August 10th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Robot Consulting are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that develop, support or monetize the interconnected virtual and augmented-reality worlds known collectively as the metaverse. They include firms building VR/AR hardware, 3D content platforms, virtual-economy infrastructure (like blockchain and NFTs) and social or gaming environments, giving investors exposure to the digital-frontier economy of immersive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,649,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 1 year low of $238.03 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

LAWR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,819. Robot Consulting has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

