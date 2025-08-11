Top Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – August 8th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Rocket Lab, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a manufacturing company holds to ensure continuous production and meet customer demand. These stocks appear as current assets on the balance sheet and must be carefully managed to balance production efficiency against holding costs and the risk of stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,905. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,738,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,143. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -114.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.10. Salesforce has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

