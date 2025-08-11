Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $264.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.