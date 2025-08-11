Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $914.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $945.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $888.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

