Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $43,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,205,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,217,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $381.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average is $349.53.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

