Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,791,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,887 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vale by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vale by 44.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

