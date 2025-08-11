Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $304.97 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.