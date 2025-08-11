The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

