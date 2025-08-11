The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $131.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

