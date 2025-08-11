The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $898.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

