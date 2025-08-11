The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOVE

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $35,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Trading Down 1.5%

Lovesac stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.20. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.