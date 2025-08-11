The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for 3.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of J. M. Smucker worth $65,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $110.72 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.37%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

