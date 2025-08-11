Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

