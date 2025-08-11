Teladoc Health (TDOC) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Teladoc Health to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion -$1.00 billion -5.86 Teladoc Health Competitors $9.46 billion $238.11 million 39.78

Risk and Volatility

Teladoc Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health’s peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teladoc Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 7 0 2.37 Teladoc Health Competitors 431 2295 4898 160 2.61

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.7639, suggesting a potential upside of 40.08%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 437.11%. Given Teladoc Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.16% -10.13% -4.43% Teladoc Health Competitors -773.57% -29.97% -12.20%

Summary

Teladoc Health peers beat Teladoc Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.