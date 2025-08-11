Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 4,067,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 37,554,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

