Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

TPR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 47.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

