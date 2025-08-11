Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SKT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Tanger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tanger

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tanger has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%. Tanger’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.