Talphera (TLPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Talphera Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TLPH opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.09. Talphera has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

