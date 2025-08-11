Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $241.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

