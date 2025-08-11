Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Markel Group worth $67,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,911.87 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,494.00 and a 52-week high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,974.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,894.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

