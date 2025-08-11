Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $51,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

