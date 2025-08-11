Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $71,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

